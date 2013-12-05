These are the instructions to flash or install Stock ROM (firmware) on Mediatek Devices using the SP Flash Tool (SmartPhone Flash Tool).

Caution: Flashing or installing Stock ROM (firmware) using the SP Flash Tool, will wipe the data. Therefore, we recommend you to take a backup of your data before using the tool.

Install or Flash Scatter Firmware using SP Flash Tool

Download and install Mediatek Driver Autoinstaller on your computer (if in case Mediatek Driver is already installed on the computer, then SKIP this step). Download the Stock ROM (firmware) of your Mediatek Device and extract it on the computer (you can find Stock ROM on FirmwareFile or through Google). Download and Extract SP Flash Tool on the Computer. Once the Tool is extracted, you will be able to see the following files: Now, Open flash_tool.exe to launch the tool. Once SP Flash Tool is launched, Click on the Scatter-Loading Button. Now, Locate the Scatter File (you can find the scatter file in the Stock ROM of your device). Now, Untick the Preloader option (flashing the preloader.bin can brick the device). Click on the Download Button to Begin the Flashing Process. Connect your Mediatek Device to the Computer using the USB Cable (make sure it is power off). After connecting the device to the computer Press Volume Down or Volume Up key, so that SmartPhone Flash Tool can detect the device. Once the Computer detects your Device, the Flashing process will Start Automatically. Once Flashing Process is completed, a Green Ring will appear at the End. Now, Close the Flash Tool on the computer and Disconnect the Device. Congratulations! You Just learned to flash or install Stock Firmware on Mediatek Devices.